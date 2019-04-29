Image copyright LDRS Image caption Scarborough pays Welcome to Yorkshire an annual membership fee of about £20,000

Links between a council and a troubled regional tourism organisation are to be investigated.

Scarborough Borough Council said its inquiry would look at its relationship with Welcome to Yorkshire and whether it got "value for money".

The organisation has been hit by a series of problems since the resignation of chief executive Sir Gary Verity in March.

He had "made errors of judgement regarding his expenses," it emerged.

The organisation's chairman also resigned. Two independent investigations have been commissioned.

A number of councils in Yorkshire, including both Sheffield City Council and Hull City Council, have withdrawn support for the organisation.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Scarborough council's legal director, Lisa Dixon, said an initial piece of work had been carried out when the allegations surfaced, but more work was needed.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Gary Verity resigned from Welcome to Yorkshire after 10 years as chief executive

Scarborough has hosted the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race for five years, paying £150,000 for the privilege, she said.

However, the money goes to the French co-organiser of the race, Amaury Sports Organisation, and not to Welcome to Yorkshire.

The council pays an annual membership fee of £20,000 to Welcome to Yorkshire and permits its tourism manager to act as a Welcome to Yorkshire area director.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.