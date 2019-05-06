Image copyright Andy Hay/ RSPB Image Image caption The population size of turtle doves in the UK have dropped by 95% in 50 years

Farmers in North Yorkshire are being encouraged to create habitats in a bid to save the turtle dove.

Population of the small bird has declined in the UK by 95% since the 1970s, according to the RSPB.

The North York Moors National Park Authority, which is running the project, said there were fewer than 100 nesting birds in Yorkshire.

Project Officer Richard Baines said: "We've now got to a point where we're rescuing the species."

The North Yorkshire Turtle Dove Project, which involves several organisations including the RSPB, Forestry Commission and Scarborough Borough Council, is training land owners and encouraging them to plant specific seeds to increase areas of habitat for the birds.

Turtle doves feed on seeds including those of fumitory, knotgrass, chickweed, oilseed rape and cereal grains.

"We want farmers to sow a special seed mix by broadcasting it on a special plot they've created, which will grow specific flowers that will come up the following year and provide fantastic food for turtle doves," said Mr Baines.

The RSPB said a lack of seed food on farmland in the summer and habitat loss had resulted in a reduction of nesting attempts during the birds' breeding season.

Image copyright Richard Bennett/North York Moors National Park Image caption Two turtle doves are not just for Christmas

Consigned to the carol?

Turtle doves nest in mature hedgerows, tall scrub and woodland edges.

Each spring, they migrate from Africa to the UK, flying a distance of about 11,200 km (7,000 miles) to reach North Yorkshire.

The bird is famously celebrated in the Twelve Days Of Christmas carol, in which the singer's true love sends two turtle doves on 11 of the 12 days of Christmas.

Source: RSPB and The North York Moors National Park Authority