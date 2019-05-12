Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Applegarth Car Park in Northallerton at 21:30 BST on Saturday

A 15-year-old girl has died after apparently taking ecstasy in North Yorkshire.

Police were called after the teenager collapsed in Applegarth Car Park, Northallerton, at 21:30 BST on Saturday.

She was taken to hospital in Middlesbrough where she later died.

Det Insp Jon Sygrove warned other people "to be cautious and aware of the potential consequences of taking the drug".

"This is an incredibly sad and tragic event and police inquiries are ongoing to determine the events around the girl's death," he said.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Mr Sygrove appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.

He said a police cordon was in place at the car park to allow officers to conduct a search.