A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after the death of a 15-year-old girl.

Leah Heyes, from Northallerton, North Yorkshire, died in hospital after collapsing on Saturday evening.

Her cause of death has not been determined, but police believe she had taken the drug MDMA.

The arrested boy remains in custody and officers have not ruled out further arrests.

Police were called after the teenager collapsed in Applegarth car park, Northallerton, at 21:30 BST on Saturday.

She was taken to hospital in Middlesbrough where she later died.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We believe that Leah had taken the drug MDMA - also known as ecstasy or a "bomb" - prior to collapsing and we reiterate our warning to anyone who uses drugs, of the potential consequences."

