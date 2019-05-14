Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Leah Heyes collapsed in a car park on Saturday evening

An 18-year-old man has been arrested over the suspected drug-related death of a schoolgirl.

Leah Heyes, 15, died in hospital after collapsing in a car park in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, on Saturday evening.

Police believe she had taken MDMA before collapsing.

The man, who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, was questioned by officers before being released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy who was previously arrested on suspicion of the same offence has also been released under investigation.

Emergency services were called to Applegarth car park at 21:30 BST.

Leah, who was from Northallerton, was taken to hospital in Middlesbrough where she later died.

