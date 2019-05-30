Image copyright Alamy Image caption The theme park is located approximately 5 miles from the North Yorkshire city of Ripon

A boy has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at a theme park in North Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance confirmed the boy was transported to Leeds General Infirmary from Lightwater Valley, near Ripon.

His condition is not known.

North Yorkshire Police said it had been called to reports of a "medical incident" at 11:30 BST and officers remained at the scene.

Eyewitness have suggested the boy fell from a ride at the park.

Lightwater Valley has said it is not commenting at present.

According to the theme park's website, Lightwater Valley Started life as a pig farm located approximately 5 miles from the North Yorkshire city of Ripon.

The park as it is known today was born after the purchase and creation of the Rat Rollercoaster in 1987, which at the time became the world's first and only subterranean rollercoaster.

