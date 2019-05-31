Image copyright Simon Moran/Getty Images Image caption The boy is being treated for head injuries in Leeds General Infirmary

A seven-year-old boy believed to have fallen from a rollercoaster is in a critical condition, police have said.

Witnesses said he fell from the Twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley, near Ripon, North Yorkshire, on Thursday.

People reported hearing screams and seeing him "hanging backwards" from the carriage.

North Yorkshire Police said the boy was taken to hospital with head injuries and "is now described as critical".

He is being treated at Leeds General Infirmary.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the incident.

Eyewitness Mark Charnley said the boy was "hanging backwards outside the actual carriage".

"Everybody started shouting to get the attention of the guy running the machine," he said.

