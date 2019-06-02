Image copyright Google

A caver has died in the Yorkshire Dales during a 17-hour rescue attempt involving nearly 100 volunteers.

The man is said to have broken his leg in a fall deep within a cave at Curtain Pot, on Fountains Fell, North Yorkshire, on Saturday.

He died before being brought to the surface, according to the Cave Rescue Organisation.

The CRO said the narrowness of the passages in an unmapped part of the cave caused difficulties for rescuers.

The man, who had been part of a group of three cavers, received aid from a doctor assisted by trained casualty carers.

The CRO said: "Unfortunately, due to the nature of his injuries, and the extended time needed to create a navigable way out, the casualty succumbed to his injuries and died just prior to the extrication beginning."