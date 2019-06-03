Image copyright Simon Moran/Getty Images Image caption The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he was treated for head injuries

The condition of a seven-year-old boy who fell from a rollercoaster is improving, police say.

The boy was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries after the incident at Lightwater Valley, near Ripon, North Yorkshire, on Thursday and was in a critical condition.

North Yorkshire Police said he was now "breathing independently and his condition continues to improve".

Witnesses said the child fell about 15ft (4.6m) from the Twister ride.

Other people at the theme park reported hearing screams and seeing the boy "hanging backwards" from the carriage.

Image caption The child was airlifted from Lightwater Valley on Thursday

North Yorkshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are investigating.

The theme park tweeted that it was "devastated".

In June 2001, 20-year-old Gemma Savage from South Yorkshire died when two of the rollercoaster's cars collided.

