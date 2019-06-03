Image caption The men were seen on CCTV moments before Mr O'Neill fell into the river

Three men seen in York city centre moments before a man drowned in a river have been urged to contact police.

Steven O'Neill, 29, of Wirral, Merseyside, died after falling into the River Ouse in the early hours of 20 April.

North Yorkshire Police said the men were captured on CCTV in the Kings Staith area and may have information that would help its investigation.

Mr O'Neill is thought to have fallen in after running from police officers.

North Yorkshire Police said it was called to a report of suspicious activity by CCTV operators at about 01:20 BST.

On arrival a man ran off and Mr O'Neill's body was found in the water at 03:00.

The force said the men in the images were believed to have been on a night out in the city on Friday 19 April and into the early hours of Saturday morning.

The case is under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to Mr O'Neill's contact with police prior to his death.

He is one of five people to drown in York's rivers in April.

