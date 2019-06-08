York Pride 2019: Pupils from city's schools lead parade
Hundreds of pupils from 25 schools and colleges in and around York have led the city's Pride parade.
The large parade started from York Minster at about 12:00 BST, making its way through the city to the Knavesmire racecourse.
The annual celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community is organised by a charity and run by volunteers.
York Pride said it was "fantastic" to see schools supporting the event.
Schools in Selby, Tadcaster, Malton and Ryedale were among those taking part.
Harriet, a pupil from York High School, said: "It's a really big part of my life.
"A lot of people I know are part of the spectrum and it's absolutely amazing to see the school actually taking part and trying to stop all of the homophobia and transphobia going around."
