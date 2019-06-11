Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Patricia Robertshaw pretended to have radiotherapy while working at Yorkshire Cancer Research

A woman who faked cancer to trick a charity has been ordered to repay more than £26,000.

Patricia Robertshaw, 42, pretended to have radiotherapy to acquire sick leave, on full pay, from Yorkshire Cancer Research in Harrogate.

She was jailed for four years and five months in March after she pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and forging exam certificates.

North Yorkshire Police, said it was "the most abhorrent fraud case".

Robertshaw of Barrowford, Lancashire, who was working as an events manager at the charity, took sick leave to attend medical appointments that did not happen.

Robertshaw had claimed qualifications, including a PhD, to work for the charity and was promoted based on these awards, which were later found to be false.

She tricked the charity out of nearly £90,000 between September 2015 and November 2017.

During the investigation it was discovered Robertshaw had also worked for a university and issued fake qualification certificates to students.

Speaking after she was jailed at York Crown Court, Det Con Shane Martin said: "This is the most abhorrent fraud case I have investigated in 25 years of being a police officer."

Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings began following Robertshaw's conviction.

Mr Recorder Cook ordered she had benefitted to the value of £26,207, at a hearing at York Crown Court on Monday.

She has to pay this to Yorkshire Cancer Research within three months or face another year's imprisonment.