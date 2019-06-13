Image copyright Google Image caption The 12-year-old girl was hit by the motorbike on Low Poppleton Lane in York

A man has been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorbike.

The pedestrian suffered head injuries when she was struck on Low Poppleton Lane, York, at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said.

She is in a critical condition in hospital.

A 29-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Officers said the motorbike had not yet been recovered. They believe it is a grey Kawasaki, which has "extensive damage to the frontend and headlight".

The force has appealed for anyone who has seen or knows where the vehicle is to contact police as "a matter of urgency".

It also wants to speak to anyone who saw the crash or has footage of the incident.