Image copyright York Central Image caption A large brownfield site near York Railway Station is being developed

The government will not hold a public inquiry into plans for a multi-million pound development in York.

The York Central project will see up to 2,500 homes and 86,600 square metres of office space built near the city's railway station.

The £650m scheme received outline planning permission in March.

Planning consent for the development rested with the city council, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government said.

The scheme, which covers 45 hectares, is one of the largest regeneration sites in England, according to the York Central Partnership.

It involves Homes England, Network Rail, City of York Council and the National Railway Museum.

Image copyright York Central Image caption Work on the first phase of the development is expected to begin later this year

The application includes 2,500 homes, 20% of which will be affordable, and a commercial quarter creating up to 6,500 jobs, the partnership said.

Work is expected to begin later this year, but is likely to take 20 years to complete.

Ian Gray, project director for the group, said there was still a lot of work to do but the government's decision meant they could "get on with the next phase".

Councillor Keith Aspden, the Liberal Democrat council leader, said the government's decision was welcome.

"Delivering York Central is a major opportunity to build new affordable homes, attract better paid jobs, deliver new public spaces and create sustainable transport links for the city," he said.

