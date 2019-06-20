Image copyright Google Image caption The school initially informed parents of two cases on Wednesday

Eight individuals at a school in North Yorkshire have been treated for Hepatitis A, Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed.

PHE did not confirm whether the cases involved staff, pupils, or both though the school - Outwoods Academy, Ripon - said two staff members were affected.

All those affected were being treated and any health risk was low, said PHE.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection which affects the liver and is different to Hepatitis B and C.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, the school, which has about 650 pupils aged 11 to 18, said two members of staff had Hepatitis A.

It added that PHE was investigating other reported cases of illness.

Image copyright Getty Images

Hepatitis A advice

Hepatitis A is passed from person to person by eating food or drinking water containing the virus

The virus can spread easily within families and where people live closely together

The virus is passed out in the faeces so it is very important to wash your hands after going to the toilet and/or preparing food

The symptoms of Hepatitis A are similar to flu, including mild fever, joint and muscle pain, feeling and being sick, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and stomach pain

This can be followed by jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes), dark-coloured urine and itchy skin

Anyone with suspected Hepatitis A infection should not attend school or work until their doctor advises return.

Source NHS England: Hepatitis A

Dr Simon Padfield, consultant in communicable disease control at PHE Yorkshire and the Humber, said: "Parents of pupils at the school, and staff members, have been informed about the cases and reassured that any health risk is low.

"Hepatitis A is usually a mild illness, though it can be more serious in adults, if left untreated.

"Children often don't show any symptoms, though they can pass on the infection to others."

He said families and staff had been provided with information about the signs and symptoms of the infection and had been asked to follow "strict hand hygiene measures."

The school declined to comment further.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.