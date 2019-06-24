Image caption The restaurant promotes itself on social media in China

A fish and chip shop in North Yorkshire that has become popular with Chinese tourists is planning to open a restaurant in China.

Scotts Fish and Chips near York sees more than 100 Chinese visitors a week.

Owner Tony Webster has now agreed a deal to open an exact replica in the city of Chengdu.

The restaurant's popularity has been put down to Chinese President Xi Jinping eating fish and chips with then Prime Minister David Cameron in 2015.

Its location is also thought to be one of the reasons for the influx because it is on the main route for tour groups visiting York from London.

To make tourists feel at home the chippy has translated its menu into Mandarin and set up pages on Chinese social media sites.

Image caption The restaurant on the A64 is about six miles from York

Mr Webster said the publicity had turned his restaurant into "a household name" in China.

"On the back of this I was approached by a consortium of Chinese businessmen keen to recreate Scotts in the southern Chinese city of Chengdu," he said.

"It will be a facsimile of what we have alongside the A64 at Bilbrough.

"This is an incredibly exciting prospect - one that I could never have imagined 12 months ago."

