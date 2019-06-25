Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police said it was "sheer luck" there was no car crash

A driver who uploaded footage to her Facebook page of a boy "dancing" in her car has been banned from the road.

Kerry White, 35, was driving when she made the mobile phone recording.

The clip, captioned "He got the moves", was reported to police, who located White's vehicle and retrieved the footage from her mobile.

White, from Scarborough, admitted dangerous driving and was also given a suspended jail term at York Crown Court.

In the video, 90s dance hit Everybody's Free by Rozalla can be heard in the background as White sings along and laughs.

The boy appears to bop his head and kick his legs in response.

Towards the end of the clip, White can be heard to say "show us your moves" to the child.

'Incredibly dangerous'

Police said White filmed the video as she was driving in Woodland Ravine, Scarborough, on 16 December 2017.

She refused to answer questions in interview and pleaded not guilty to driving a vehicle dangerously when charged, police said.

After changing her plea before trial, she was given a 12-month driving ban and sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption The video was filmed in Scarborough by White

North Yorkshire Police said "her blatant disregard for the safety of the child and traffic laws could have ended tragically".

Roads policing officer Mark Patterson said: "White's driving that day was highly irresponsible and incredibly dangerous and it's only through sheer luck she wasn't involved in a serious collision.

"The consequences of her actions had she lost control of her vehicle doesn't bear thinking about."

