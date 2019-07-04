Image copyright Google Image caption Police say they are working to reduce anti-social behaviour in the market town

A mother says her son has been left "too scared" to go outside after being attacked and shot six times by youths.

The woman, who lives in Pickering in North Yorkshire, said the gang shot her 13-year-old son with a BB gun in a park in February.

North Yorkshire Police said two 14-year-old boys had been given a Community Resolution Order.

It added it was working to tackle the issues of anti-social behaviour in the area.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, said a group of boys had picked on her son as he walked to visit a friend.

"They pulled out an automatic BB gun and shot him six times in the legs and face," she said.

"He went to hospital for all the injuries, swelling and bruising - now he doesn't sleep, has night terrors, doesn't want to go to school or leave the house."

North Yorkshire Police said as part of the order given to the boys involved they had to write a letter of apology to the victim and his family.

The woman said the attack on her son was not an isolated incident.

"There's a lot of people being abused verbally, there's things being stolen, vandalism, fire's being set," she said.

"The police are doing all they can, but they need people to report it [anti-social behaviour] rather than post it on social media."

Insp Martin Dennison, from North Yorkshire Police, said the force was aware of residents' concerns about anti-social behaviour and urged them to report incidents.

