Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption George Turner (left) and Mason Pearson (right) both died at the scene of the crash

Two men have admitted their part in the deaths of two teenagers in a car crash.

Luke Ridley, 24, of Topcliffe Road, Sowerby, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and five of causing serious injury.

The VW Bora he was driving crashed into a Ford Focus on the A61 near Thirsk, killing his 17-year-old passengers George Turner and Mason Pearson.

William Corser, 18, of St Mary's Walk, Thirsk, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Teeside Crown Court.

They had previously denied the charges.

The crash happened between Busby Stoop and Carlton Miniott on 7 March 2018. Corser was driving another car in convoy with Ridley at the time.

George and Mason died at the scene and another two passengers in the Bora, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were taken to hospital in a critical condition but later discharged.

The driver and passengers of the Ford Focus, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman and their two children were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Their three-year-old daughter and a six-month old son were kept in for observation before being discharged.

The judge at Teesside Crown Court said they would be sentenced on 30 July.

