Image caption Competition proceedings at the Great Yorkshire Show were delayed while the handler recieved medical attention

A handler has been taken to hospital after a bull dragged him across a display ring shortly after it won a prize at the Great Yorkshire Show.

The Limousin bull was being walked out of the arena at 09:45 BST when it was "spooked" and pulled the handler back in, organisers said.

The man received medical treatment in the ring before being taken to Harrogate District Hospital.

He suffered what are believed to be non-serious head injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the bull briefly entered an adjacent display ring while efforts were made to control it.

The event, held at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, is one of the biggest agricultural events in the UK and is in its 161st year.

It attracts more than 130,000 visitors and 8,500 animals, showcasing the best of British farming, food and countryside.

