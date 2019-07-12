Image copyright Great Yorkshire Show

The Great Yorkshire Show has seen its highest number of visitors in more than a decade, organisers have said.

The three-day agricultural event, held in Harrogate, attracted more than 135,000 people.

More than 8,000 animals ranging from pigeons to cattle take part in livestock competitions, alongside exhibitions showcasing British farming, food and countryside activities.

The show is in its 161st year and is run by a farming charity.

Attendance in 2019 was 135,095 - just shy of the record set in 2006 when 135,111 visited the event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The equine section is a big part of the show

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Andrew attended the fashion pavilion on the last day of the show

The show held from Tuesday to Thursday is one of the biggest agricultural events in the UK and had a visit from Prince Andrew the Duke of York.

"I think the show just keeps getting better and better, and the attendance numbers really reflect this", said Charles Mills, the show director.

A handler had to be taken to hospital after a bull dragged him across a display ring shortly after it won a prize on Tuesday.

The show is organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This beast is keeping a wary eye on the competition

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.