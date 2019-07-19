Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lubos Filek caught alight as fireball engulfed chip shop

A man who caught fire during an arson attack on a fish and chip shop has been jailed.

Lubos Filek, 40, suffered burns to his hands and body after he smashed a window and poured petrol through the front door of Abbey Fisheries shop in Selby, North Yorkshire.

York Crown Court heard the attack on 21 March caused £100,000 worth of damage.

Filek of Holmes Avenue, Selby was jailed for five years and eight months after he pleaded guilty to arson.

He was also jailed for an additional four months for breaching a previous suspended sentence.

North Yorkshire Police said Filek ran off with his clothes on fire after the flames rapidly spread through the building,

He discarded some items of clothing in an alleyway nearby, where police officers found them still smouldering.

After the incident, police ran DNA tests on the discarded clothing and identified Filek.

Lubos Filek was jailed for five years and eight months after admitting arson

Det Con Peter Smith said Filek had "never explained why he did it or gave any reason for his actions".

"The huge blaze started by Filek could have caused untold damage to innocent people and neighbouring buildings. It's surprising nobody was seriously hurt or killed," said Mr Smith.