A man who deliberately drove into a cyclist leaving him with broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung has been jailed for two years.

William Status Heslop, 33, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police described his behaviour as "intimidating and ultimately dangerous".

Heslop was also stripped of his licence for three years, after the incident in North Yorkshire.

The June 2018 crash happened after the cyclist had arrived at a junction and turned left, at the same time as Heslop arrived from the opposite direction and turned right, cutting across the cyclist's path.

Heslop, of Laurel Close, Thorpe Willoughby, then deliberately drove into the cyclist, leaving the man injured in the road.

It was caught on a video camera fitted to the cyclist's handlebars.

PC Richard Stagg, of Selby police, said: "I hope this case sends a clear message to motorists who think they can get away with such aggressive behaviour towards other road users."

Heslop admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing and was sentenced at York Crown Court on Friday.