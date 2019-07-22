Image copyright Robert Williamson Image caption The railway's general manager said some of the damaged property cannot be replaced

Vandals broke into a volunteer-run heritage railway carriage and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The train, which runs on the Wensleydale Railway in North Yorkshire, was broken into at Leeming Bar on Saturday night.

One of the carriage windows was smashed and seating was ripped out and thrown on to the tracks.

General manager Robert Williamson said some of the damage caused by youths was irreparable.

"The railway is run by volunteers and thousands of man hours a year goes into keeping the railway running," he said.

"In less than one week, these children have caused unnecessary damage and wasted important man hours as well as damaging property that cannot be replaced."

Image copyright Robert Williamson Image caption A carriage window has been smashed

Mr Williamson, who discovered the damage on Sunday morning, said it looked as though the vandals had moved seats around to create makeshift beds in the carriage.

The railway runs on a 22-mile (35km) stretch running from Redmire to Northallerton.

Events manager Rebecca Jerram said parts for the railway were difficult to get hold of so any repairs were expensive, with repairs likely to cost "hundreds, if not thousands to replace".

Throwing seats on to the track could also have proved dangerous, as a train could have tried to pass and been blocked.

"The most dangerous thing is if a train had come it would have been terrible, as the line is still part of the Network Rail network," she said.

North Yorkshire Police has been asked to comment.

Image copyright Robert Williamson Image caption Seats were ripped out and thrown out of the carriage

