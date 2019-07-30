Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption George Turner (l) and Mason Pearson (r) both died at the scene of the crash

A man who caused the death of two teenagers in a car crash has been jailed for 11 years and six months.

Luke Ridley, 24, of Topcliffe Road, Sowerby, was racing another vehicle when his car crashed on the A61 near Thirsk, North Yorkshire, in March 2018.

His 17-year-old passengers George Turner and Mason Pearson were both killed.

William Corser, 19, of St Mary's Walk, Thirsk, who was driving the car Ridley was racing, was also jailed.

Teesside Crown Court heard the crash happened between Busby Stoop and Carlton Miniott on 7 March.

Prosecutor Paul Newcombe said Ridley had been "racing competitively" with Corser after they met at the Mill Gate car park in Thirsk.

They were racing to see who could get to Leeming Bar first and were driving at "grossly excessive speeds" of up to 80mph, he said.

Ridley's VW Bora slid on to the wrong side of the road hitting a Ford Focus.

Two young children

George and Mason died at the scene and another two passengers in the Bora, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were taken to hospital in a critical condition but later discharged.

The driver and passengers of the Ford, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman and their two young children were also taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Ridley had only held a licence for two days at the time of the crash and was aware his car, purchased a month before, was in a dangerous state, the court heard.

It had no near-side front brake and the traction control was faulty.

Ridley admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and five counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Corser also admitted one count of dangerous driving and was given an 18-month jail term.

