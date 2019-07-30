Image copyright Cheryl Corbett Image caption Cars have been left stranded following the heavy downpours

Homes and business in North Yorkshire have been hit by flash flooding.

Witnesses on social media reported roads around some towns in the Yorkshire Dales were impassable.

Due to "intense downpours" a flood warning is in place for Arkle Beck at Reeth and Low Fremington, the Environment Agency said.

It added that river levels were expected to "rise significantly overnight" and it was "monitoring the situation closely".

The Met Office said the downpours had resulted in 50mm of rain falling in about an hour across parts of northern England.

Skip Twitter post by @NorthYorksFire Lots of reports of flash flooding around Leyburn and Reeth so please take care if you're driving in that area. Remember if a road is flooded and you don't know how deep the water is, don't risk driving through it. — North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) July 30, 2019 Report

Leonie Garrard runs a clothing and interiors shop in Leyburn. She said the "torrential rain" had caused water to come through the ceiling and had left the town "cut-off".

"I have never seen [anything like] this in my whole life," she added.

"It has been horrendous. There's pubs with cellars overflowing, roads have been blocked.

"There is more or less no way out of Leyburn at the moment."

Image copyright Cheryl Corbett Image caption Water flowed through the streets after heavy thunderstorms were followed by hail

Image copyright Cheryl Corbett Image caption Gardens and homes were inundated by the sudden and heavy downpours

Josie Beszant, who owns an art gallery in the town of Masham, said: "It was a very sudden and extremely heavy thunderstorm.

"Silver Street was flash flooded and fire engines came to pump it out.

"The gardens are pretty devastated. It just looks absolutely drenched."

