Image copyright PA Media Image caption North Yorkshire Fire Service received about 165 calls to flooding on Tuesday evening

A clean-up is under way across the Yorkshire Dales after flash flooding wiped out roads and caused devastation.

Pets have drowned and livestock has been lost, along with massive damage to properties and businesses.

Resident Toni Calvert said: "Some people are only left in the clothes they stand up in."

The Army was drafted in to help after parts of the region were hit by a month's rainfall in four hours on Tuesday night.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Soldiers have been helping community efforts to clean-up villages

The Environment Agency said there were no flood warnings in place across the region but the council said several roads remained shut.

Buses have replaced trains between Kirby Stephen and Ribblehead after the downpours caused a landslip between Carlisle and Skipton.

Flooding also led to the collapse of Grinton Moor Bridge, between Reeth and Leyburn, leaving the road completely impassable.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption This collapsed bridge near Grinton was part of the 2014 Tour de France's Grand Depart

Residents and businesses have been cleaning up the aftermath of the flooding, which hit Leyburn, Bellerby and Grinton particularly bad.

Charlotte Pasuit said she had lost everything after floodwater from the fields engulfed her bungalow.

Ms Pasuit, who is not insured, said the fire service had to rescue her two dogs and cat, which almost drowned.

She said: "Clothes, bedding, book cases, drawers , TVs, the washing machine, fridge freezer, they'll all be going.

"There's a handful of things I can save but everything else has gone, along with my home. I'm now homeless."

Image caption Water flooded the cellar of the King's Head pub in Leyburn

Luke Nelson, who runs the King's Head pub, said floodwater was coming through the roof, doors and up through the cellar and that his business would be temporarily closed.

Meanwhile, Reeth Memorial Hall is being used as a base to feed rescue services and those helping with the clean-up.

John Little, chairman of the hall, said: "Locals are saying it's the worst they've seen, the sheer force of it.

"It has destroyed stone walls that have been here for ages. But we've got people with wheelbarrows clearing them and I saw a little lad helping out with a shovel."

Ms Calvert, who is helping out at the hall, said: "We have lost our crops and so much livestock up here. Pets have also drowned in the water."

But she said there had been a real community effort to help each other and that despite being hit hard, villages would be back up and running.

"We are getting towels, clothes, anything that can help. If people need something we are the contact for that help."

She added: "We are strong in the Dales and we are still open for business."