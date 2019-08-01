Image copyright Hannah Riley Image caption Hannah Riley and Rob Knibbs have been planning their wedding for nearly two years

A couple faced a last-minute wedding hitch after flash flooding hit their reception venue days before the event.

Hannah Riley, 28 and Rob Knibbs, 29, had booked Grinton Lodge Youth Hostel but heavy downpours on Tuesday night left the roof badly damaged.

As well as being the reception venue for their wedding on Saturday, more than 80 guests were staying overnight.

Friends, family and community members have pulled together to find a new venue and alternative accommodation.

Ms Riley, 29, said: "Obviously it was the news that no-one wants to hear three days before their wedding and I did have a cry.

"We've been planning this for ages and the area is very special to us.

"But then we put our heads together with family and friends and came up with ideas of what we could do."

Image copyright Hannah Riley Image caption They had booked Grinton Lodge Youth Hostel because of the views over the Yorkshire Dales

The couple, who live in Richmond, managed to find a village hall in Hudswell that was free and through their local newspaper Richmondshire Today, they put out a plea for any spare rooms in B&Bs.

"Everyone has been so fantastic," said Ms Riley.

"We've managed to find rooms for most of our guests now. They're staying in various places - with friends' parents, we've given up our house for a group of guests and and we've got about 16 people staying at a friend's B&B."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption This bridge near Grinton collapsed after parts of the region had up to 82.2mm of rain in 24 hours on Tuesday

The couple are still able to get married at St Andrew Church in Grinton as planned but Ms Riley said it meant guests now had to travel much further to their new venue because of road closures caused by a bridge collapse.

"It's been a very stressful 24 hours and it's certainly a story to tell in years to come.

"We had booked the youth hostel because of the amazing views over the Dales but at the end of the day it's not the views that matter, it's that we're able to have everyone with us on our special day."