Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The red kite was saved from extinction in England and Scotland by schemes to reintroduce them to the wild

A red kite found dead in North Yorkshire had been poisoned by several pesticides, including two illegal ones.

A post-mortem examination showed the legal pesticide bendiocarb, along with the banned substances isofenphos and carbofuran, led to the bird's death.

X-rays of the animal, which was found in Nidderdale in October, also showed it had been shot at least twice.

North Yorkshire Police appealed for anyone with information about the poisoning to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: "The test results suggest that someone not only has access to two illegal poisons but it also placing them, along with a legal pesticide, into the environment so that a wild bird has been able to consume them."

Red kites have been successfully re-introduced to Yorkshire having been extinct as a breeding bird in England.

But the RSPB said their survival was being threatened because of illegal poisoning, which was the most frequent cause of death.