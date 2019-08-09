Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A64 near Scagglethorpe in North Yorkshire

A 61-year-old man has died and two children have been injured in a crash involving a car and two lorries.

The collision happened on the A64 near Scagglethorpe, North Yorkshire at 10:50 BST on Thursday.

Police said the man, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children in his car, a boy aged 10 and a girl aged 9, were taken to hospital by air ambulance. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses and dash-cam footage of the crash, which involved a grey Hyundai Tucson, a car-transporter vehicle and a heavy goods vehicle.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.