Image copyright Vivienne Westwood/ Lincoln Castle Image caption Red shoes by Vivienne Westwood

An exhibition of clothing and shoes by punk designer Vivienne Westwood has gone on show in a castle prison.

Bondage to Liberation at Lincoln Castle, based on human rights and free speech, includes iconic footwear and clothing by Westwood from a private collection.

Vivienne Westwood also provided some of her own collection for the exhibition.

The show includes the famous Sex Pistols Mural by radical artist and anarchist Jamie Reid.

Image copyright Vivienne Westwood/Lincoln Castle Image caption Snake shoes by Vivienne Westwood

The collection of footwear, owned by Lee Price, spans from the 1970s to the present day.

There are also pieces of clothing and a handwritten cape by Mr Reid.

Curator Kimberley Vickers, from Lincoln Castle, said: "The work of Westwood and Reid epitomises a key moment in British cultural history.

"We are very excited to see the Victorian prison transformed into the historic backdrop for this brand new exhibition."

The event runs until Saturday 16 November.

Image copyright Vivienne Westwood/ Lincoln Castle Image caption The exhibition has been created with the help of Barnsley Civic

