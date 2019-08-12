Image copyright Handout Image caption Linh Thi Dieu Le has been missing for nearly a week

A man has been charged in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old Vietnamese girl.

Linh Thi Dieu Le, who speaks no English, went missing from her tour group in York on 6 August and has not been seen since.

North Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man had been charged with child abduction and facilitating a breach of immigration laws.

He is due to appear before magistrates in York later.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were still searching for the missing girl.

Seven other people arrested in connection with the case have been released under investigation.

Police said warrants had also been executed in the Staffordshire area and a man and a woman had been arrested and remain in custody.

