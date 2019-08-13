Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager had been last seen on a section of York's walls at Station Rise

A Vietnamese teenager who has been missing for a week has been found safe and well, according to police.

Linh Thi Dieu Le, 15, who speaks no English, went missing from her tour group in York on 6 August.

North Yorkshire Police would not confirm where she was found.

Ho Quang Ngoc, 25, has been charged with taking a child and facilitating a breach of immigration laws. He was remanded in custody at York Magistrates' Court on Monday.

North Yorkshire Police said the teenager was found on Monday evening.

Officers confirmed a number of searches had been carried out in the Cannock area of Staffordshire, but said that she was not found during those searches.

Ten people, including Mr Ngoc, have been arrested in relation to her disappearance and two people remain in custody for questioning.

Mr Ngoc is due to appear at York Crown Court on 16 September.

