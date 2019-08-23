Image copyright Station Manager Tony Walker Image caption Fire spread through the beach huts on Scarborough's North Bay in the early hours

Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a blaze gutted about 20 beach chalets.

Emergency services were called to North Bay in Scarborough shortly after 05:10 BST on Thursday following reports of a fire spreading through several huts.

Police said a number of other chalets had also been broken into.

The teenagers, aged 14 and 15, have both been detained, with the older boy also being held on suspicion of burglary.

Police said other chalets had been raided

