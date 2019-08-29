Image copyright RSPB Image caption It is a criminal offence to intentionally harm or disturb a bird of prey

Birds of prey are being subjected to "relentless persecution," according to the RSPB.

The highest number of recorded offences, 15, against birds of prey took place in North Yorkshire in 2018.

The charity's Birdcrime report said other blackspots included the Peak District and southern Scotland.

The RSPB said these areas were primarily on and around land managed for driven grouse shooting and has called for reform to the industry.

It said many shooting estates see birds of prey as a threat to their stocks of red grouse.

Martin Harper, conservation director at the RSPB, said "Grouse moor management needs urgent reform.

"The relentless persecution of birds of prey must stop. Enough is enough."

Image copyright RSPB Image caption Offences against birds of prey include poisoning, shooting and trapping, the RSPB said.

'Birdcrime report 2018' facts:

87 confirmed offences across the UK in 2018 - 67 in England, 12 in Scotland, five in Wales and three in Northern Ireland

41 incidents involved shooting, 28 poisoning, 16 involved trapping and two involved other forms of persecution

31 buzzards, 27 red kites and six peregrines among the victims

The RSPB believe many more birds will have been killed and not found.

Source: RSPB

Image copyright RSPB Image caption The RSPB said the actual numbers killed is probably much higher as many birds will not have been found

Mr Harper said the RSPB wanted to see UK-wide licensing for grouse moors and an independent review.

He said: "Any industry which includes criminal and environmentally damaging practices needs reform."

The Moorland Association, whose members manage around 860,000 acres (3,480 km sq) of moorland in England and Wales, said owners and managers took "great pride" in their conservation work.

Director Amanda Anderson said: "If our moors were not managed for grouse shooting we simply would not have the same abundance of wildlife and protected priority habitats."

She added owners were committed to eradicating wildlife crime.

"We believe that a 'hearts and minds' approach to prevent crime coupled with existing regulation and legislation is the best way forward."

Birds of prey are protected by law under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which makes it an offence to intentionally harm or disturb them.

