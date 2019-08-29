Image copyright LDRS Image caption Plans submitted to Harrogate Borough Council would see major changes to the entrance

Security improvements are needed at a major communications and intelligence base in North Yorkshire.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has applied for an extensive overhaul of the entrance to RAF Menwith Hill, near Harrogate.

Planning application documents say it does not meet the security standards required by the US and UK armed forces.

Security regulation for US and UK military operations have "tightened considerably," the MoD says.

An environmental screening statement submitted as part of the planning application to Harrogate Borough Council says: "Due to the classified nature of the operations at the base, security is a prominent concern.

"In response to the heightened risk of terrorist activity in the wake of 9/11, security regulations for both UK and US military operations have been tightened considerably."

The overhauled main entrance would include a new visitor centre, registration office and gatehouse, as well as new security barriers, roads and car parks, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The listening base plays a role in US and UK intelligence gathering

RAF Menwith Hill was established in 1954 to act as a "communication intercept and intelligence support service" for both the United Kingdom and the United States, according to the documents submitted to the council.

The base's operations and location have frequently attracted controversy, with local and national objectors protesting about the nature of work undertaken at the site, as well as the presence of international military personnel.

Harrogate Borough Council approved the erection of three new radar shelters at the site earlier this month.

No date has been set for it to consider this latest application.

