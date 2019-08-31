Ellie Goulding marries Caspar Jopling in York Minster
Pop stars, artists and royalty are among the guests at York Minster as singer Ellie Goulding marries Caspar Jopling.
Miss Goulding, 32, became engaged to the 27-year-old art dealer last year.
Among those attending are Sarah Duchess of York and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of York.
Following the service at the gothic cathedral, guests are expected to travel to Castle Howard, near Malton, for a reception.
Miss Goulding arrived at the cathedral in a blue Volkswagen camper van to be greeted by cheers from the large crowd.
Earlier downpours of rain had cleared by the time most guests arrived, in buses, for the 15:00 BST ceremony.
The princesses and their mother were greeted by Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie's husband, who is one of the groomsmen.
Leading the celebrities arriving at York Minster and thrilling the crowds were Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
The world of music was also represented by James Blunt while other showbiz guests included Sienna Miller, Jo Wicks, and comedian Jimmy Carr.
York Minster is the largest gothic cathedral in the UK and normally a couple must have a "connection" to the minster and apply for a special licence to marry there.
A minster spokesperson said the couple had "fulfilled" the qualifying criteria.
Miss Goulding was raised in Herefordshire, however Mr Jopling has strong connections to Yorkshire.
His father, the Hon Nicholas Jopling, lives at Frickley Hall, near Doncaster, south Yorkshire, and his grandfather Lord Jopling is a former Conservative MP who also served as Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire.