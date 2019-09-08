Image copyright Mike Ling Image caption The Tucano (top left) made its last public appearance at the Southport air show over the weekend

An RAF aircraft used to train pilots and navigators, including the Duke of Cambridge, has taken part in its last public display.

The Tucano T1 is due to retire from RAF service next month after 30 years.

It made its farewell appearance at the Southport air show over the weekend.

All the RAF's fast jet pilots will have taken to the skies in the Tucano as part of their training, principally carried out at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire.

The airfield is set to close in 2020.

Image copyright Blades Image caption The Tucano (top) has been taking part in air shows across the UK this year

The Red Arrows' longest-serving pilot, Sqn Ldr Mike Ling, who retired from the RAF after 21 years earlier this year, tweeted: "A real pleasure to join the Tucano for a couple of passes at the Southport Airshow to bid farewell...

"Privileged to have 1000 hours flying them (in my early twenties!)"

Image copyright Lemon Rock Photography Image caption The RAF ordered around 130 Tucanos

What is the Tucano?

The Tucano T Mark 1 provides basic fast jet training to RAF and RN aircrew

It was built by the Shorts factory in Belfast in a joint venture with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer

130 were built for the RAF

Is flown by 72 Squadron with No. 1 Flying Training School, at RAF Linton-on-Ouse

Formation flying, low-level navigation, poor weather flying and aerobatic handling are all taught on the aircraft

It has a length of 32ft 4¼in (9.86m), a height of 11ft 1¾in (3.40m) and a wingspan of 37ft (11.28m)

It entered service with the Central Flying School at RAF Scampton, for trials, in June 1988

Will be replaced by the Texan II based at RAF Valley in Wales

Source: Ministry of Defence

Image copyright Lemon Rock Photography Image caption Training on the Tucano was mainly carried out at RAF Linton-on-Ouse

Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.