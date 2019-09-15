Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A report found hen and stag parties caused the most problems with anti-social behaviour in York city centre at night

Disorderly hen and stag parties are facing a crackdown from York City Council in its bid to make the city centre safer at night.

According to a report, York's evening economy has grown in recent years and is now "both vibrant and challenging".

"The challenges are most sharply expressed when hen and stag parties use the city centre," it said.

Councillors are due to discuss the findings of the report on Wednesday.

According to the authority, York is bucking a national trend, which has seen city centre bars closing.

Fifteen more bars, pubs and other licensed premises have opened in the city since 2001, it said.

Council Leader Keith Aspden said the rising number of bars and restaurants, as well as York's popularity as a party venue, causes problems between visitors and residents.

"The authority must look at ways of reducing anti-social behaviour and support a safer city centre", he said.

The city is set to bid for Purple Flag status - a scheme that "recognises excellence in the management of city centres at night".

The council is also looking to appoint a new member of staff to help with the bid.

It is investing more than £80.000 in the project over the next two years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

