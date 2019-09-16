Image copyright Google Image caption Linh Thi Dieu Le went missing from York's walls in August

Charges have been dropped against a man accused of abducting a Vietnamese teenager who went missing while on a tour of York.

Linh Thi Dieu Le, 15, went missing from her tour group on 6 August but was found safe and well a week later.

North Yorkshire Police would not confirm where the teenager was found.

Ho Quang Ngoc, 25, was previously charged with taking a child and facilitating a breach of immigration laws.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the charges against him had been dropped.

