Man's body found behind York restaurant
- 24 September 2019
The body of a man has been found at the back of a restaurant close to the centre of York.
Police were called to Walmgate around 08:30 BST by the ambulance service after the body was found at the rear of The Press Kitchen.
North Yorkshire Police said inquiries into the man's death were being carried out by officers.
Police vehicles were still at the site at the junction of Walmgate and George Street on Tuesday afternoon.