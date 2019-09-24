Image caption The body was found at the rear of the The Press Kitchen on Walmgate, York

The body of a man has been found at the back of a restaurant close to the centre of York.

Police were called to Walmgate around 08:30 BST by the ambulance service after the body was found at the rear of The Press Kitchen.

North Yorkshire Police said inquiries into the man's death were being carried out by officers.

Police vehicles were still at the site at the junction of Walmgate and George Street on Tuesday afternoon.