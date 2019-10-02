English Heritage launch new Clifford's Tower plan
English Heritage has announced a consultation on development plans for a medieval tower in York.
It is the second scheme proposed for the 13th Century Clifford's Tower by the charity.
The new plans retain the walkways and a roof deck proposed in an earlier scheme which was abandoned in 2018.
A new visitor centre, which prompted significant objections to the earlier scheme, is not included in the new proposals.
English Heritage initially proposed to build a £2m visitor centre at the base of the mound the tower sits on.
However, objectors claimed it resembled a toilet block, would destroy the view and have a detrimental effect on the appearance of the area.
English Heritage withdrew its plans due to the opposition in 2018.
Clifford's Tower
- The stone tower was built in the 1250s replacing an earlier wooden structure
- It sits on top of a castle mound created by William the Conqueror in 1068
- It was the site of a major attack on the city's Jewish community in 1190
- The stone tower was reduced to a shell by a fire in the 1680s
- It is the only remaining structure of the city's castle. Most of the buildings were destroyed in the 18th and 19th Centuries when the city's court and prison were built
- The tower was surrounded by the Victorian prison until the 1920s.
Source: English Heritage
The new proposals retain the internal work to the tower and include options for improving the staircase from street level to the tower.
English Heritage said a public consultation would run until December and would be followed by a planning application. If approved work would begin in 2020.
Andrea Selley, English Heritage's territory director in the north of England, said: "Clifford's Tower is one of York's most important historic sites, and English Heritage is committed to investing in it in a way that protects its historic fabric and improves the experience of those visiting."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.