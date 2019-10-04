Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Susan Howells went missing from Harrogate in February

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman have recovered what are believed to be human remains.

Susan Howells, 51, was last seen in Harrogate in February. Two men have been charged in relation to her disappearance.

West Yorkshire Police said the remains had been found on private land in Doncaster.

The force said inquiries were ongoing to establish if the remains were those of Mrs Howells.

Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe said: "Our thoughts remain with Susan's family at this difficult time, and they are being supported by specially-trained officers as our enquiries continue."

Dale Tarbox, 39, of Station Road, Doncaster, has been charged with Ms Howells' murder and is next due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 30 October.

Keith Wadsworth, 60, of Dunscroft, Doncaster, has been charged with preventing a lawful and decent burial. He is also due to appear in court on 30 October.

