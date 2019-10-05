Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened just before the turn-off for the A67 to Kirklevington

Two young children were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in left a main road in the early hours of Friday.

The children, aged three and five, were trapped in a Skoda Rapid, as were a man and woman, after it came off the A19 in North Yorkshire.

The accident happened near the A67 Crathorne junction at about 03:00 BST, police said.

The children were taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

North Yorkshire Police said the northbound lane of the A19 was closed for several hours as emergency crews worked at the scene.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the Skoda Rapid car.