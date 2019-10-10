Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police searching for missing woman Natalie Harker found a body behind the Lidl supermarket at Colburn

Police searching for a missing North Yorkshire woman have found a body and arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The woman's body was found behind a Lidl supermarket at Brough with St Giles, Colburn, near Catterick Garrison, on Wednesday evening.

North Yorkshire Police had appealed for information about Natalie Harker, 30, after she went missing from her Colburn home earlier that day.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested, police said.

"Extensive inquiries" were being conducted in the area, the force added.

