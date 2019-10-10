Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Anyone found guilty of deliberately poisoning an animal can face a fine or up to six months in jail

Dog owners have been warned to be vigilant after a sausage laced with suspected rat poison was found in York.

The RSPCA said the charity was called by a member of the public on Monday after the sausage was found near the airfield on Broad Lane.

The sausage was split open and purple pellets were discovered inside.

The area is popular with dog walkers, including the caller whose pet has been unwell for the last few days, believed to be due to the poisoned meat.

Thomas Hutton, an inspector with the charity, said deliberate poisonings were quite rare.

"If you suspect your dog has eaten something which may be harmful, try and stay calm and contact your vet immediately," he said.

Under the Animal Welfare Act anyone who deliberately poisons an animal can face an unlimited fine and/or six months in prison.

