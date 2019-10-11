Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption An x-ray revealed the buzzard "contained what appeared to be eight pieces of shot", police said

A buzzard has been found dead in North Yorkshire with eight pieces of shot inside its body, police said.

The bird was found on a footpath close to Hagg Lane, near Sherburn in Elmet, on 3 October.

An X-ray revealed "it contained what appeared to be eight pieces of shot", a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Officers said it was a "deplorable crime" and have appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

"This is sadly yet another example of the unacceptable bird of prey persecution which blights our region," said the spokesman.

"Killing wild birds is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and we are committed to putting a stop to this deplorable crime."

