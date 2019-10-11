Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Natalie Harker's body was found behind a Lidl supermarket at Colburn

Police investigating the suspected murder of missing woman Natalie Harker have confirmed they have found her body in a wooded area of North Yorkshire.

Ms Harker, 30, had been found dead behind a supermarket at Brough with St Giles on Wednesday at about 16:45 BST.

North Yorkshire Police officially confirmed her identity after a man, 44, was held on suspicion of murder.

The force appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Steve Menzies, of the force's major investigation team, said: "This is a very tragic case which has left a family devastated.

"I am appealing for anyone who was close to Natalie to get in touch. If you were a friend, a colleague, or part of the same social circle, I urge you to please come forward and talk to us - even if you think you don't know anything important.

"The smallest bit of information could help us piece together the full circumstances surrounding Natalie's death."

Det Insp Menzies said officers were supporting the family of Ms Harker, and from Colburn, near Catterick Garrison, and asked for their privacy to be respected "at this extremely difficult time".

