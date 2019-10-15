Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Natalie Harker's body was found in a wooded area

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was found in a wooded area of North Yorkshire.

Natalie Harker, 30 of Colburn, was found dead in Brough with St Giles, near Catterick, on 9 October.

A 44 year-old man from Catterick has been rearrested on suspicion of murder, said North Yorkshire Police.

The man had been arrested over Ms Harker's death on Wednesday and subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries, the force said.

Officers are supporting Ms Harker's family and have renewed an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

