Two more people have been arrested over an attack in which a man was stabbed to death in Scarborough.

The 26-year-old man was found badly injured near Scarborough Town Hall and the Royal Hotel on St Nicholas Street at 02:00 BST on Sunday.

Shortly after five men and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack on the unnamed man.

North Yorkshire Police said a 20-year-old man was held on Sunday evening and a 28-year-old man arrested on Monday.

The original men, aged between 18 and 21, and the 16-year-old boy, remain in custody for questioning.

Det Supt Fran Naughton described it as an "isolated incident" and asked for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact the force.

